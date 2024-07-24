I’m not bothered by social media attacks – Dapo Abiodun 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says he is not perturbed by the recent attacks and criticism on him and his government over deplorable conditions of…

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says he is not perturbed by the recent attacks and criticism on him and his government over deplorable conditions of some roads across the state.

Early this month, the social media especially X (formerly twitter) was awashed with pictures and videos of bad roads across the state, as Abiodun topped the trending chart for about three days.

The users knocked Abiodun for failing to provide 'motorable' roads in the state. Some of the communities bordering Lagos State are worst hit by the deplorable roads. Commuters plying roads from Yakoyo to Alagbole, Akute, Ajuwon, Lambe, Oke Aro, always lament the poor condition of the road network.

But the government also responded to what it called a coordinated attack by rolling number of road projects executed by the administration which was put at about 600 kilometers in the last five years. Few days after the social attacks, Abiodun also visited some of the troubled spots and gave contractors a marching order to expedite actions on the ongoing projects. Abiodun, however, spoke on the attacks on Tuesday when he met with the coalition of youth organizations in the state at the Governor's Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The meeting was hinged on the growing mobilisation for the #EndBadGovernance protest slated for August 1.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, on Wednesday, Abiodun while speaking on the recent attacks on his administration, said he was not bothered by the attacks from “faceless people on the social media.” Abiodun said he became the governor “under the most torturous and most difficult circumstances”, and he could not afford to get to the office “and become complacent.” His words: “I normally don’t get disturbed by such things because one of my mentors in politics told me that in politics, you must make sure that you are mentioned either for the right or wrong reasons, but be continuously mentioned because if you are not mentioned, you are just part of the crowd. “For me, I am not bothered that I have been under attacks by faceless people on social media because I know what I am. I know who I am. I know what I did before I became governor. I know how long I have been in this journey. I became a senator before I was 35, the youngest at the time and I have been on this space in the State contesting on different platforms from that time until God decided that He was going to make me a governor and someone would imagine that after all that I had gone through to get to this position, all I will do is to be biting my fingernails. That person must be a joke. “I became the governor under the most torturous and most difficult circumstances. I can’t go through that baptism of fire to get to the office and become complacent. “Our Internally Generated Revenue was around N50 billion a year before. But in four years, we have grown it to almost N200 billion, and someone says Dapo Abiodun is just sitting in Ogun State and doing nothing. That has to be a joke.”