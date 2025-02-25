I’m no longer friends with Uba Sani – El-rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, has said that he is no longer Governor Uba Sani’s friend.

El-rufai stated this during an interview on Arise TV, while commenting the probe his former commissioners are under going in Kaduna State.

He said that Uba Sani has failed short of ethical standards to be his friend.

SPONSOR AD

He dismissed the allegation that his administration siphoned billions of niara.

He said, “Uba Sani has been my friend for many years, but he is not my friend anymore. The word friendship is a very important concept. God gave us out relatives. He chose our relatives for us. We have no choice; but thank God we can choose our friends.

As for me, a friend is someone that has some fidelity to some ethical and moral standards and will be there for you when you need him not when you there is time to party or enjoy. I tried to live that.

“Those that are my friends know that I will be there for them when they needed me. I will rise and defend them. That is what I call friend. Uba Sani is not my friend. Nuhu Ribadu is not my friend. They were my friend at some points but not anymore.

“As to what is happening Kaduna, I don’t comment on any job that I walked away from. I left BPE 22 years ago. I only went there to interview the DG for my PhD. And then they came and interviewed me when they were doing a review of privatization programme.

“Since I left the FCT I never went back there l, until when my former classmate Muhammad Bello became a minister and wanted to see me repeatedly. So I decided to drive there.

“Those that say I am relevant or not relevant in Kaduna, I don’t comment on that. Let us wait. In 2027 we will see who is relevant and who is not.”

The former governor slammed Kaduna State House of Assembly for failing to invite him in the investigation of his administration, noting that the lawmakers’ action breached the principle of fair hearing.

“I read the report of the state House of Assembly where they said that N423 billion was siphoned. There is nowhere in the report where they tabulated that N423billion. Money doesn’t disappear these days.

“The state assembly recommended that I should be investigated by the ICPC and the EFCC. I told my guys to calm down. We responded and said that this is nonsense. Kaduna State earned about N900 billion in the eight years I was in office. Now N423billion disappeared. I will like to see where it is.”