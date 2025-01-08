I’m in Onitsha, not arrested – Obi

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has denied being arrested by security personnel over his comments on the state of the nation and his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
He said this in series of tweets on his X handle on Wednesday, lamenting what he described as ‘The recurring fake News on me’.
On September 10, 2024, Obi’s media aide Valentine Obienyem, had denied reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) did not arrest Obi alongside Margaret, his wife.
- Court orders interim forfeiture of N228.4m traced to ex-Abia gov
- Allegation of plotting with Nigeria to destabilise Niger groundless – France
“I have been made aware of a circulating fake News about my alleged arrest. Let me state unequivocally that these claims are entirely false. I am currently at my home in Onitsha. Anambra State. Such fake News on my person has become a pastime for some people.
“Recall last year September, when I was in Rwanda, similar lies had gone out that DSS invaded my house; now, while I was in my home in Onitsha, Anambra State, they said I was arrested in Abuja,” Obi said.
He said motive of the peddlers could not be positive and the public should not allow baseless rumors to distract them from the critical challenges facing the nation.
He also commended the public for the concern, support, and dedication to the cause of a better Nigeria.
Sponsored
Click here to learn how it works.
Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.
Click here to learn how it works.
SPONSOR AD