‘I’m heartbroken’, Atiku mourns Ibadan stampede victims

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has mourned the victims of the stampede at a funfair event organised for children in the Bashorun area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Daily Trust reports that authorities have confirmed 40 minors dead in the disaster.

In a post via X, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he was heartbroken by the incident, praying that God comforts the families of the victims.

“How do we tell nearly three dozen parents and wards that the children they saw off with excitement to a holiday funfair in Ibadan will not be returning home, not even late for Christmas?

“I am heartbroken, like millions of our citizens, over the tragedy that befell children who only wanted to have some fun after the rigours of the school term had come to an end. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who may have had their beautiful flowers plucked from them so early in the day.

“I pray that Almighty God provides comfort to all affected families and friends and heals the injured. My deepest condolences also go to the government and people of Oyo State. May the beautiful souls of the deceased rest in peace,” he tweeted.