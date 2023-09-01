‘I’m heartbroken’, Actor Ninalowo announces breakup with wife

Famous Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle fondly known as Nino B, has announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Bunmi. In an Instagram post…

Famous Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle fondly known as Nino B, has announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Bunmi.

In an Instagram post on Friday, he said they have decided to proceed with an irreconcilable marriage dissolution and urged Nigerians to respect their privacy.

Ninalowo wrote: “Finally, I accept the reality of the end to a road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and lovable future.

“A sad reality I prayed, nurtured and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality I now have to accept as I realize that my kids are much grown with a better sense of understanding and knowledge of my pain & struggles regarding them!

“A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all.

“May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions. Sad but real and true! Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from.

“The journey thus far only makes me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work & efforts in life. Heartbroken but not shattered yet, I stand tall as I break this sad but true news to the same world that adores my beautiful family & I.

“My wife & I have decided to go our separate ways and headed for an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

“Please respect our privacy and pray for us during this process as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most, Our children! God bless all.”

Ninalowo and Bunmi got married in a court in the United States in 2007. Their wedding according to Nino was a small not really official kind of wedding he and his spouse dreamt of having

