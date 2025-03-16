I’m Focused On Governance, Not Bothered By Idle Talks — Uba Sani

I’m Focused On Governance, Not Bothered By Idle Talks—Uba San

Governor Uba Sani has said that his preoccupation is to serve the people of Kaduna State who elected him and not to engage in baseless and idle talks which will add no value to governance.

The Governor said that in the last 22 months, his administration has intervened in the agricultural sector, enhanced education and brought security in areas that were most affected by insecurity in the past.

Governor Uba Sani who spoke after the Iftar dinner with Kaduna Social Media Influencers at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Saturday, said that he is focused on governance and will not be distracted by quarrelling with anyone.

He disclosed that the scarcity of pipe borne water supply which has been plaguing Kaduna State in the past, will be soon be addressed, promising that water will be available in all the 23 local governments by the end of the year.

The Governor recalled he declared a state of emergency in the water sector when he assumed office because the capacity utilisation of the water supply scheme was less than 5%.

Governor Uba Sani disclosed the capacity has now risen to 30% and by the end of the year, it will reach 100%.

He said that his administration has cleared the salary backlog of Kaduna State Water Corporation staff amounting to N800 million, adding that ‘’we have settled electricity debts worth N1.3 billion. We are also retrofitting all small water supply schemes in all the 23 local governments.’’

The Governor also reiterated that peace has returned to Birnin Gwari and Giwa local governments, which were threatened by insecurity during the last administration.

According to him, the Birnin Gwari cattle market which had been closed for over 10 years due to security challenges, was opened last November and business is now booming, adding that on a daily basis, over 30 trailers load cattle to the southern part of the country.

Governor Uba Sani commended the social media influencers for highlighting the activities of Kaduna State Government, promising to support them in their efforts to promote the administration.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Kaduna Social Media Influencers, Malam Adam Garba, thanked the Governor for hosting them for Iftar, adding that this was the first time that any Governor has done so.

The Chairman equally commended Governor Uba Sani for the support that he has been giving to them, pointing out that Government had earlier given them Ramadan palliatives.

Malam Adam however pleaded with the Governor to provided employment to some of their members who have requisite qualifications, when job opportunities are available.