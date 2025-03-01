I’m dedicated to creating opportunities for emerging filmmakers — Abdulkareem Mohammed

Abdulkareem Mohammed, the managing director of Moving Image Limited, a Kano-based multi-media entertainment firm and pioneer chairman of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), is the brain behind the Kano Indigenous Languages Films Market and Festival (KILAF). The 7th edition of the festival ended weeks ago in Kano with over 500 entries from 66 countries across the world. In this interview, he spoke on the seventh edition of the festival, and the Nigerian film industry, saying it is evolving with incredible prospects for growth.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.