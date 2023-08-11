I’m crushing on Alex Iwobi, says Super Falcons’ Alozie

Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, has revealed she has a crush on Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi. Alozie disclosed this during an Instagram…

Super Falcons defender, Michelle Alozie, has revealed she has a crush on Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Alozie disclosed this during an Instagram live tagged “The Three Musketeers”

One of the interviewers asked: “I’ll ask you this question, but you can decide to waive it; just as we’ve got some tempting, beautiful, good-looking ladies in the national team, we’ve got the same thing when it comes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Have you got any crush among those players?

“I’d say Iwobi,” Alozie replied before bursting out laughing.

The 26-year-old who was one of Nigeria’s best performers at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, is much admired for her beauty on social media.

Alozie featured in all four games the Super Falcons played as they crashed out in the round of 16 on penalties to England.

She missed her spot kick in the shootout after Desire Oparanozie failed to score the Super Falcons’ first effort

