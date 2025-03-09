I’m building a strong coalition to challenge APC – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed reports that he had left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections renewed his support for a coalition of political parties to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Recently, various reports suggested that Atiku was considering leaving the PDP in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

He was finalising moves to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), according to the reports

Reacting in a statement issued on Saturday, Atiku’s media office said the former vice president remains a bonafide member of the PDP.

While describing the reports as a “fallacy”, the media office urged Nigerians to disregard them.

The media office said Abubakar has persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The media office stressed that the coalition would accommodate all opposition parties, including the PDP.

“We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement reads.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping the PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former Vice President is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“The defection claims are an attempt to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC”.