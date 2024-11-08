I’m being pushed to betray Kwankwaso, says Kano gov

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has publicly refuted claims of a rift with his political mentor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In an interaction with journalists in Kano, late on Wednesday, Yusuf addressed speculations and rumours of discord, insisting that his relationship with Kwankwaso remains strong and respectful, as it has been for the past 40 years.

Rumours within the Kwankwasiyya movement and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) alleged that Kwankwaso exerts excessive influence over Yusuf’s administration, with some claiming he dictates policy decisions, effectively running a “third term by proxy.”

Aliyu Sani Madakin-Gini, the House of Representatives member representing Dala Federal Constituency, who recently broke ranks with Kwankwaso, had alleged that Governor Yusuf’s tiff with Kwankwaso stems from controversies over a drugs contract and a state-funded scholarship scheme.

Yusuf, however, dismissed the allegations, emphasising his autonomy while underscoring his gratitude and loyalty to Kwankwaso.

“There is no truth in the rumours of a misunderstanding between us,” Yusuf said.

“In my 40 years of knowing him, tell me, who among politicians has stayed with someone this long and still maintained harmony? When he was governor, I served as his personal assistant, always by his side. In all these years, we have never had a rift. To now suggest that I am somehow chained by Kwankwaso is simply unfair.

“Even just two days ago, I visited him and told him about these rumours. I said, ‘I am surprised. Do people expect me to insult the man who stood by me?’ This is someone who has been there for me, and now some want me to go against him. It is simply not in my nature,” Yusuf asserted, adding that his governorship is not due to any person’s influence but the will of God.

In recent weeks, a faction within the NNPP known as “Abba Tsaya da Kafarka” (meaning “Abba, stand on your own”) has gained attention. This group calls on Yusuf to distance himself from his political mentor, encouraging him to make decisions independently of Kwankwaso’s input.

The movement’s momentum has increased, with members from both the party and other political circles pushing for Yusuf’s perceived autonomy.

Yusuf addressed this group directly, calling their message an “insult” to his loyalty.

“This ‘stand on your own’ slogan is the greatest insult I have faced as governor. It implies that I should repay good with bad. What has Kwankwaso done to me to deserve this? All the good we are doing for the people is overlooked, and instead, they promote this divisive rhetoric,” Yusuf remarked, adding, “It’s as if people do not know what we are doing for them.”

The NNPP’s state leadership recently suspended the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and Commissioner of Transportation, Muhammad Diggol, citing disloyalty and suspected involvement in the “Abba Tsaya da Kafarka” campaign, allegations they have denied.

The two officials are currently under investigation for allegedly fuelling this faction’s efforts.

Furthermore, two House of Representatives members, Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini (Dala) and Alhassan Rurum (Kibiya, Rano, and Bunkure), have publicly exited the Kwankwasiyya movement, also urging Yusuf to assert his independence.

In response to these defections, Yusuf highlighted the long-standing support Kwankwaso has provided him and denounced those challenging this relationship.

“It’s as if people do not understand the role Kwankwaso has played. Where were these critics when he was laying the foundation for what we are doing now?” Yusuf said.

He further addressed the media, expressing frustration at how the allegations have been covered. “They said Kwankwaso called me more than 30 times, and I refused to answer. Where did they get this from? And within how many months? Did they pull this information from WhatsApp or some other source?” Yusuf questioned, adding, “If not for my respect for journalists, I would have taken the person who wrote that to court. But I know, and Kwankwaso knows, that it’s all lies. There is no rift.”

Yusuf also appealed to his supporters to refrain from using the divisive slogan, warning that he wants no part in any campaign that undermines his loyalty.

“As of today, I don’t want to hear ‘stand on your own’ in Kano State or anywhere in Nigeria. We were raised to respect elders, not to insult them,” he said.