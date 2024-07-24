I’m back to APC, fully committed to Tinubu –Atiku’s ex-aide

A former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, has said he has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

A former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, has said he has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala, who revealed his defection to journalists on Wednesday at the Aso Rock Villa after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, also said he wss fully committed to the President.

He said, “I have officially left PDP, and I am making plans to join APC. The intention is just like somebody who is planning his wedding. You don’t just wake up one morning and go to the church.

“You have to do a committee of friends; you have to notify relatives and well-wishers so that they will be there to grace the occasion. So yes, I am on my way to APC, and that is where I have always belonged.

“Remember, we have been in APC for eight years, and I am sure that my efforts in APC and my support since you are in the media, you all know. I left (APC) because of differences, but I am back, and I think at this time it is not about party; it is about us coming together as a country to make sure that the country not only survives but that it is on a good trajectory.

“When that time for politics comes, those who are there will do. But I am fully committed to President Bola Tinubu, and in the coming days I will do my official re-entry to APC.”

Bwala also claimed that the planned nationwide protest was political and might involve foreign interest trying to take advantage of Nigeria’s economic hardship.

“We know that everybody in Nigeria acknowledges that there is suffering, and the suffering did not start last year.

“We have been dealing with that issue; you know of suffering, you know, lack of employment; we’re talking about entrepreneurship; virtually every aspect of the economy and security is what we have always been pushing the envelope and seeing how we can attain a better place.

“But suddenly, the conversation, if you see what the mainstream and social media are all about, is that they want to bring the government down—President Bola Tinubu must resign.

“Once you hear that kind of talk and language, then you don’t need somebody to interpret that there is a political connotation. You must be aware that people have been holding meetings saying they want to unseat the President,” he added.