I’m Baba Waziri till I die – Bello Kirfi

Elder statesman and sacked Wazirin Bauchi, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, has said he is still “Baba Waziri” and will die with the title.

The octogenarian stated this Thursday when he led some Bauchi elders to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi to endorse the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar ((RTD), for Saturday’s election.

Kirfi said, “Even the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, when I greet him, he still responds and says Baba Waziri and will continue to address me as Baba Waziri.

“As you know, my case is currently in court over the termination of my appointment on the directive given by the Bauchi State governor to the Emir of Bauchi, which was entirely wrong. I have approached the court to declare my removal as illegal and restore my title of Wazirin Bauchi. I am also demanding N1bn damages for the illegal action against me.”

Kirfi explained that Bauchi elders and prominent personalities, after a stakeholders’ meeting and consultations, resolved to support a credible candidate that would rescue the state from mis-governance, high-handedness, intimidation of the traditional institution and abuse of power.

He added that the stakeholders resolved to support the candidate of APC based on his track record in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Kirfi, a Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the late President Shehu Shagari government, was stripped of the title, Wazirin, Bauchi on January 3, by the Bauchi Emirate for alleged disloyalty and disrespect to Governor Bala Mohamed.

The emirate, in a letter signed by the council secretary, Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, said it took the decision based on an order it received from the Bauchi State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

His daughter, Hajiya Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi, then a serving commissioner in the state, resigned her appointment.