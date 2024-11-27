✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ilorin-Jebba highway deaths: Senate asks FG to construct pedestrian bridge 

    By Saawua Terzungwe 
The Senate has asked the federal government to urgently construct a pedestrian bridge with a motorcycle ramp at the Oko-Olowo intersection on the Ilorin-Jebba federal highway to address killings of innocent Nigerians. 
The resolution followed a motion moved by Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central), who said during plenary that over 50 lives were lost in the area between November 2023 and January 2024 alone.
Senator Mustapha, citing Orders 41 and 51 of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended), said the construction of the bridge would prevent further loss of lives at the intersection, which connects the Northern and South-Western regions of the country.
“This intersection has become a deadly trap for pedestrians and motorists alike. Despite efforts by the Kwara State Government, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to seek federal intervention, no tangible progress has been made to address this crisis,” he added.
In his submission, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Senator Mustapha for raising the issue and expressed hope that the federal ministry of works would act swiftly to prevent further tragedies.
The Senate unanimously urged the federal government to commence the construction of the pedestrian bridge and ramp immediately while also prioritising long-term safety measures at the Oko-Olowo intersection.

