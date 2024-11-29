Illegal tax collectors, extortionists arraigned in kogi court

Three suspected illegal tax collectors, Abbah Emmanuel, Umar Abubakar, Kingsley Danasabe have been arrainged at Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja for allegedly mounting illegal roadblock and collecting illegal revenue from motorists on Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The three accused persons were arraigned in the Senior Magistrate, Court 1,presided by chief magistrate Abdullahi Musa Mopa on Wednesday.

They were charged with 5- count offense, which include, mounting illegal roadblock, Illegal collection of Revenue, extortion,criminal conspiracy and impersonation.

The prosecutor, SP Gabriel Otowu said their offense is an act punishable under Section 156 kogi state administration of criminal justice law 2017.

According to the First Information Report (RIP), the three defendants were arrested on the 13th November, 2024 while mounting illegal roadblock and extorting money from motorists at Felele-, Lokoja, along the Federal University Lokoja axis of the highway.

However, the three accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them.

However, the Counsel to the accused, Mauzu Abbas pleaded no objection to the submission of the prosecuting counsel, urging the Magistrate to exercise discretion and grant the defendants bail.

He averred that the defendants should be granted bail, having been in the custody since 13th November, citing Section 36(5) of the constitution as amended as well as Section 156 of the Kogi State administration of criminal justice law 2017.

The prosecutor, O/C legal, SP Gabriel Otowu did not object to the bail plea, but urged for caution.

In his ruling, Senior Magistrate, Court 1, Abdullahi Musa Mopa, granted the accused persons bail to the tune of N400,000 each and two surety, with traceable addresses within Lokoja, including Public servants within grade Level 14 and serving in reputable institutions in the State.

Chief magistrate Mopa later adjourned the case to 11th December, 2024 for further hearing.