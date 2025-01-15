Illegal Mining: Kwara To Obtain FG’s Licence For Local Miners

The Kwara State Government says it will “collaborate with the Federal Government to obtain mining licenses for operators under the state’s supervision”.

This is just as the government also revealed plans to convey a summit on illegal mining to address the issue in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the state government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have recently stepped up efforts against the menace with the arrest of many Chinese expatriates.

Speaking on Tuesday during the second day of the inter-ministerial press briefing in Ilorin, Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Abolore Alabi, said the state is committed to ensure miners operate legally and responsibly to boost economic growth and protect our environment.

He said the state has been identified to have rich mineral deposits in large quantities which would be harnessed to improve its finances.

“The Kwara State Government is committed to fostering a stronger relationship with the Federal Government and security agencies to address the challenges posed by illegal mining activities and ensure the safety of all stakeholders in the state.

“The newly inaugurated local government chairmen are engaging community associations to sensitize residents about the dangers of illegal mining and the importance of adopting lawful practices.

“As part of the measures, a summit involving traditional rulers and stakeholders in the mining sector will soon be convened to brainstorm on sustainable solutions to tackle illegal mining and enhance the sector’s development”, the Commissioner stated.

He said the state would ensure that miners operate legally and responsibly to boost economic growth and promote safe practices and safety of the host communities in the state.

“With these initiatives, the state government hopes to create a safer and more regulated mining sector that contributes significantly to Kwara’s economic development”, he added.

In his presentation, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, said the local government autonomy has positively impacted the state.

According to him, councils in that state are now solvent and better positioned to deliver on their core mandates.

“All the councils are no longer known for salary payment-related issues alone but have been repositioned for better performance.

He explained that the Ministry was only saddled with the monitoring and supervision of their activities, adding that their funds have not been tampered with by the state government or any of its agencies.

Earlier in her remarks, Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, said that briefing was aimed at showcasing the impactful achievements of the present administration.

She described the “unwavering commitments of the present administration in all sectors across the state as visionary and long-lasting legacies.