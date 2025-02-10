Illegal mining fueling poor school enrollment, dropouts — Plateau gov

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State yesterday said that illegal mining is contributing to school dropouts in mining communities across the state.
The governor therefore called on community and religious leaders to join hands with his administration in addressing the menace.
Mutfwang, who disclosed this during a church service at the COCIN Headquarters in Jos, said the situation has become a threat to the state’s future and values.
Mutfwang expressed his administration’s commitment to tackling the situation, adding that there is the need for unity among believers as a foundation for sustainable development in Plateau State.
“We are deeply concerned over the alarming rate of school dropouts in mining communities, as recent findings revealed a drastic decline in school enrollment in areas such as Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi.
“Last week, I ordered a raid on all illegal mining camps across the state. I urge you to help our people understand that we are not trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. The devastating consequences of illegal mining are beyond imagination.
“We conducted research and discovered that school dropout rates in these areas are distressingly high. Many classrooms are virtually empty. Just last month, we also uncovered cases where parents in Bassa were sending their children out for child labour; we are tracking them,” he said.
Mutfwang urged community leaders to take responsibility in addressing the issue through sensitization, stressing that illegal mining also has environmental hazards, including land degradation, the destabilisation of residential areas, and threats to government institutions.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.