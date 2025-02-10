Illegal mining fueling poor school enrollment, dropouts — Plateau gov

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State yesterday said that illegal mining is contributing to school dropouts in mining communities across the state.

The governor therefore called on community and religious leaders to join hands with his administration in addressing the menace.

Mutfwang, who disclosed this during a church service at the COCIN Headquarters in Jos, said the situation has become a threat to the state’s future and values.

SPONSOR AD

Mutfwang expressed his administration’s commitment to tackling the situation, adding that there is the need for unity among believers as a foundation for sustainable development in Plateau State.

“We are deeply concerned over the alarming rate of school dropouts in mining communities, as recent findings revealed a drastic decline in school enrollment in areas such as Bassa, Riyom, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi.

“Last week, I ordered a raid on all illegal mining camps across the state. I urge you to help our people understand that we are not trying to deprive them of their livelihoods. The devastating consequences of illegal mining are beyond imagination.

“We conducted research and discovered that school dropout rates in these areas are distressingly high. Many classrooms are virtually empty. Just last month, we also uncovered cases where parents in Bassa were sending their children out for child labour; we are tracking them,” he said.

Mutfwang urged community leaders to take responsibility in addressing the issue through sensitization, stressing that illegal mining also has environmental hazards, including land degradation, the destabilisation of residential areas, and threats to government institutions.