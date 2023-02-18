Illegal detention: Aisha Buhari’s ex-aide demands N100m

A former personal assistant to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit before a Federal High Court in…

Zainab Kassim had also sued the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Security Service seeking a declaration that her November 18, 2022 arrest and detention in Abuja was unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, and constituted a violation of her right to dignity of the human person.

In the application brought by her counsel, Deji Ajare, she claims that the security operatives who were ordered to arrest her also seized her Samsung Note 20 Ultra Mobile Phone.

She seeks, among other reliefs, “a declaration that the threats by the agents of the 2nd and 3rd respondents (IGP and DG DSS) to the applicant, of further abduction, arrest, detention and assassination of the applicant if she brings any claims for fundamental rights enforcement against the respondents is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, constitutes torture and a violation of her rights to life, fair hearing and dignity of the human person.

“An order restraining the respondents either by themselves or their agents or subordinates from further abducting, arresting, detaining, torturing or threatening to abduct, arrest, detain or assassinate the applicant or otherwise violating the fundamental rights of the applicant.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing.