I’ll win 3rd term in Adamawa if constitution allows – Fintiri

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has boasted that he will win a third term as governor of the state if the Nigerian constitution allows it.

Fintiri, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in the state, said this when speaking on the controversies surrounding the election in the state on Channels Television Sunday night.

“If the opportunity would be provided for a governor to contest for the third time, I think I am one of those that can win election three times in that state.

“I am one of the most performing governors in the country. Go and carry out your survey. I am one governor that has developed the infrastructure excellently across all the local government areas. I have turned around the state that now looks like Abuja,” he said.

He argued that if the people did not want him, he would not have been leading in the election, winning 16 local governments out of 21.

The incumbent governor scored 421,524 votes in the March 18 governorship election while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Aishatu Binani got 390,275 votes.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not declare a winner, saying the cancelled votes were more than the margin of lead between Fintiri and Binani.

April 15 has now been fixed for a supplementary election.

However, Binani is calling on INEC to cancel the election in Fufore Local Government Area on the grounds that there were three different results from the area.

She also demanded a review of the election results in 15 local government areas of the state, alleging results were altered in favour of the PDP governor in those areas.

But Fintiri, while speaking on the programme, questioned the request, saying election results had never been reviewed in the country.

He said, “It was not reviewed for the presidential, why does she want the election to be reviewed?”

Speaking about the results of Fufore LGA, he argued that the results collated and declared were the same as what was downloaded from the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

Fintiri accused APC and Binani of being pathological liars, arguing that he won Fufore fair and square.

He urged INEC to conduct the supplementary election in the same manner it conducted the March 18 governorship election with the use of technologies.