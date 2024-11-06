I’ll stick with DRC-Nigeria Business Council – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he is not ready to part way with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-Nigeria Business Council yet, expressing his satisfaction with the report of the Council barely two years of its formation.

Obasanjo who is the patron of the council said the impressive report would propel him to stay with the body.

The President of the DRC, Felix Tshisekedi is a co-patron of the council, which was formed to cultivate a conducive environment for investment and collaboration between the two countries.

SPONSOR AD

A statement by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted him to have spoken at the stakeholders’ meeting of the council in Lagos.

The President of the Council, Dr. Nteranya Sanginga had hinted that with the efforts of the body so far, “the African capital is on the rise as the Council is already a success. Africa will surely stand if we can work together.”

The Vice-Prime Minister of the DRC, Daniel Mukoko Samba President in his goodwill message from President Tshisekedi said that, “the President has a direct interest in the drive for a favourable investment climate from investors among the two great countries”.

On the reflection of the progress made by the Council, the Secretary, Amb. Robert ‘Leke Adebiyi highlighted several notable achievements that demonstrate the progress made.