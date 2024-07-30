I’ll stand by Tinubu Despite criticisms – Rarara

Dauda Kahutu Rarara, a popular Hausa singer, has said criticism would not force him to withdraw his support for President Bola Tinubu. Rarara stated this…

Rarara stated this during an interview on DLC News.

Recently, the singer’s Facebook account was blocked after complaints by some persons.

But during the interview, Rarara said that his support for Tinubu stemmed from the president’s sincere efforts to tackle Nigeria’s pressing issues.

He said that the creation of the Ministry of Livestock, the Northwest Development Commission and the judgement on local government autonomy were all aimed at combating hunger, poverty and insecurity in the North.

The singer added that he is optimistic that Tinubu’s initiatives will produce positive results within the next three months.

According to Rarara, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has achieved significant milestones that previous leaders could not.

He also called on Nigerians, particularly those from the North, to join solidarity marches to honor Tinubu’s contributions.

He advised local government chairmen to manage federal resources effectively.