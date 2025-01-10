I’ll soon expose betrayers, Kano sacked SSG breaks silence

The sacked secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, has come out of the shell since his removal from office by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying he will soon expose betrayers in the state.

Bichi, in a viral video, was seen on Thursday telling his followers that there was a “bomb” to be dropped soon.

Daily Trust reported that since his sack, he has been silent and nowhere to be found.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf recently sacked him alongside his Chief of Staff and five other commissioners.

However, the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Ladidi Garko, returned as Head of Civil Service Commission while the sacked Chief of Staff, Shehu Wada Sagagi, also returned as commissioner, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Bichi, said, “I am done with work in good faith; now it’s not the time to talk, there is a lot to say. There are many things written, in audio and in video.

“God crossed our path with people that are not trustworthy; time will come that we will bring things out for people to hear and understand who they are. They are not to be trusted, they don’t know anything but deceit and betrayal.

“I thank the people of Bichi, you will hear from us in a short while because what we want is to help people.”

Daily Trust recalled that Bichi was accused of being the arrowhead of the ‘Abba Tsaya da Kafarka’ movement seeking the governor’s independence from his political mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Bichi, a frontline member of the Kwankwasiyya movement, had played a critical role in the 2023 general elections that led to the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Governor of Kano State.