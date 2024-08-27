I’ll shut up if you score every week, Mikel replies Jackson

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi has responded to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who recently told him to “shut up.” Jackson’s comment came after Mikel criticized…

Jackson’s comment came after Mikel criticized the young forward, claiming he wasn’t good enough for Chelsea.

However, Jackson answered his critics with an impressive performance against Wolves, scoring a goal and assisting Cole Palmer. After Chelsea’s 6-2 victory at Molineux Stadium, Jackson also took to social media to clap back at Mikel.

In a video shared by Eurosports on X, Mikel said on his ObiOne Podcast, “I really like the guy as a football player, I like him there’s something there as a football player.

“I haven’t said he’s a bad player at all. I’ve only said that his finishing qualities is not there. He’s a young boy, the co-host chipped in.

“He’s a young boy exactly and all I’ve said is that he needs more like a kind of experienced player to come into the football club to help him.

“To help him improve, to help him get better, because we all know. we all can see the shift he puts in week in week out. So for me I will like to see my African brother like he said do well in the Premier League.

“Come to Chelsea, a big club, a massive club, where we’ve had one of he greatest strikers in Diddier Drogba from Africa, Ivory Coast. Did really well, I’ll like to see him do well as well.

“So for me, if he plays well, I will praise him and there is something to be said about him where he needs to improve, I will definitely say it. If he scores every week and tells me to shut up, I will take that,” he said.