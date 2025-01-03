I’ll run inclusive, accountable gov’t – Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has promised to run an “all-inclusive, open and accountable government” in the interest of the state’s progress.

Aiyedatiwa, who won the November 16, 2024, governorship election, will be sworn in on February 24 to continue in government.

He became governor after the death of the late governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who died after a brief illness in December 2023.

Speaking on Thursday at the prayer service to commemorate the first working day of the year 2025 at the governor’s office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa said good governance was prioritised in the just concluded year which translated to development in all sectors of the state.

“We will run an all-inclusive, open and accountable administration in the best interest of our people,” he assured.

The governor said his administration will be driven by utmost dedication, selflessness, love and priority for civil servants in the state.