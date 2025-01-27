‘I’ll remain in custody,’ Sowore rejects police bail conditions

An activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has rejected the Nigerian police bail conditions and opted to remain in cusstody.

He said he was asked to submit his passport and present a Grade Level 17 officer, the equivalent of a permanent secretary, as surety.

Sowore had arrived at the police headquarters in Abuja on Monday morning after he was invited by the police for questioning over a viral video he posted, alleging extortion by officers at a checkpoint in Lagos.

Our correspondent reports that the road leading to the frontage of popular Louis Edet House, where the Force headquarters is located, down to the Federal Secretariat from Asokoro, was barricaded on both ends.

Sowore was summoned to address multiple allegations, including resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking and actions allegedly intended to prevent arrests.

He later posted via his X handle that he had been granted administrative bail, which he vowed to reject if the conditions are “unreasonable.”

“The DIG of FID, Dasuki Galandachi, at the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja had just informed me that he has instructed his personnel to grant me bail, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“…If such unreasonable conditions are imposed, I will choose to remain in detention until I am charged to court, even then I know that there is no crime defined or to be investigated it is just the impunity that has become the hallmark of the PoliceNG hierarchy,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Sowore announced thay he had rejected the bail conditions and opted tp remain in custody until he is arraigned.

“The Nigeria Police Force has requested that I deposit my International Passport and provide a level 17 civil servant as a guarantor for bail, but I have declined these conditions and opted to remain in police custidy #RevolutionNow,” he stated.

On Monday, the activist, who arrived at the Force Intelligence Department located in front of Force Headquarters at about 9:56am, was accompanied by his lawyers and some protesters.

The force had earlier invited the activist through a letter from the Force Intelligence Department of the NPF.

It partly read, “This office is investigating cases of Resisting and Obstructing Public Officers, Disobedience to Lawful Order, Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm or Prevent Arrest, Compelling Action by Intimidation, Reckless & Negligent Acts, Refusal to Assist Public Servant and Cyberstalking in which your name featured, prominently.

“You are requested to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 212, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Monday, 27th January 2025 at 10 am.”

Reacting to the summon, a group loyal to the activist, the Take It Back Movement, circulated a flier on social media, calling for a protest against police extortion at the Force Headquarters.

The flier, which gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), featured images of Sowore and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, side-by-side with bold red text reading, “Occupy Force Headquarters.”

Meanwhile, members of the Take It Back Movement were outside the FID premises awaiting the release of Sowore.