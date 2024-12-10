‘I’ll never demarket the people’s party’, Doguwa apologises to Osun APC

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has apologised to the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is the chief promoter of the party.

The party had, via a statement signed by the Osun APC spokesperson, Mr Kola Olabisi, on Monday accused Doguwa

of demarketing the party with his utterances at this year’s Ede Day celebrations.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, represented the Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, at the event held last Saturday in Ede, where his statement was twisted to demarket the APC in the state.

In his swift reaction, Doguwa said he remains the chief promoter of the All Progressives Congress in all parts of the country as a founding party member.

He said the media team of the PDP in Osun State deliberately quoted him out of context, but that will not stop APC from reclaiming the state in the 2026 governorship election.

” I was quoted out of context. Honestly, the PDP media team in Osun misused my jokes to attack our party, APC, in the context of their local political tussles. It was indeed quite unfortunate; they used my innocent comments to score cheap political gains,” he said.

Apologising to the party in Osun State, he said, ” I wish to tender my sincere and unreserved apology to our APC family in Osun State. Please accept my profound and heartfelt apologies. By God’s grace, the days of the PDP are numbered in Osun State. In 2026, our party will bounce back in the state, Insha Allah.

“I will always remain a loyal and proud member of the APC, the largest political party in Africa. As a founding member of the APC, I’m the chief promoter of the party not only in Kano but across the country.

“I urge my APC compatriots in Osun to accept my apologies for what may have appeared to be underlying comments or statements against my party. I never meant to undermine or embarrass my mother’s party for any reason whatsoever. Thank you.”