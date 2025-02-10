Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal55, has said he would negotiate with bandits only if they stop killing people and surrender their arms.

Earlier, the governor ha7d maintained a firm stance against reconciling with bandits.

In July 2024, Alhaji Faruk Ahmad, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Mobilisation, declared that no internal or external pressure would force the administration to negotiate with bandits.

SPONSOR AD

Noting that the measures taken by the government were yielding positive results, Ahmad reaffirmed that the administration would not reconcile with any bandit leader but would continue to fight them.

“I am confident that, gradually, God Almighty will vindicate the present administration. I want to reaffirm our position: we will not reconcile with any bandit leader. We will continue fighting them. Those willing to surrender should do so, and those who are not will be fought.” he had said.

But speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service, Governor Lawal said dialogue with bandits was not entirely off the government’s table.

He, however, emphasised that any talks must be anchored on truth and honesty.

He said, “A number of people have been harmed, others have lost their parents and wives. Therefore, it is important to take into account their plight and mull over how to come to their aid, considering the losses they recorded, rather than always solely focusing on the bandits.”

He disclosed that the government is recording success in the fight against the bandits.

“More than 50 terrorists have been killed on Friday in Tungar Fulani, a the my ylong Zurmi/Shinkafi axis.”

Other bandits’ kingpins loyal to Bello Turji have also been eliminated, including Sani Mainasara, Sani Black, Kachallah Auta, Audu Gajere, Kabiru Jangero, Dangajere, among the 65others I. They have all been killed.”

He maintained that the momentum would continue to be sustained until banditry is tamed, adding, “they should either lay down their weapons or we continue with our decisive action against them.”