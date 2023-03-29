I’ll hit the ground running – Katsina governor-elect

Dr Dikko Umar Radda, Katsina state governor-elect, has vowed to hit the ground running. Radda, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives…

Dr Dikko Umar Radda, Katsina state governor-elect, has vowed to hit the ground running.

Radda, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election, made the vow while inaugurating his strategic policy document review committees on Wednesday.

“The essence of forming these committees now is to do whatever possible to ensure that our policy document is readily available for implementation before May 29, so that we will waste no time in hitting the ground running as far as the steering the state affairs of Katsina is concerned.

“I conceived these policies and programmes as part of what I want to do for Katsina state if I emerge as the governor of the state and we put it into a document a year before now.

Presidential poll: Why Tinubu lost in Katsina – Gov-elect

Kalu to Buhari: Take APC’s BoT chair after office

“Today, we invited experts on different aspects of this document to review it and make their inputs with the view to refining it to be a real workable document. It is also a duty of these committees to fashion out the implementation strategy of the document,” Radda said.

He then urged the committees to be steadfast in ensuring success within the time given to them.

There are 11 sectors in the document that include public service reform, security, Agriculture, Education and Health sector reform.

Others are Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), MSMEs, Social care, Land reform, traditional institutions and religious affairs committees.

Tagged “Building Your Future Strategic Policy Document” Radda said he would administer the state through the document on BLOCKS framework.

He explained that BLOCKS, which stand for Budget, Laws, Organizations, Community, Knowledge and Security, meant that budgetary allocations will be appropriate, in accordance with the laws, through the right organizations to meet community needs, adding it must be knowledge based and in a secure environment.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the committees, Prof. Abubakar Sadiq, said by reviewing the documents and making their inputs, the people of the state would eventually own it up, having a hand in it.

He pledged that the committees will do their utmost best to deliver within the timeframe.