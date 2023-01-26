Daily Trust Dialogue: I’ll govern Nigeria by consensus if elected president – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he will lead Nigeria by consensus if elected president in 2023. Peter Obi…

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that he will lead Nigeria by consensus if elected president in 2023.

Peter Obi was speaking at the 20th Daily Trust Dialogue held at NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor said one of the first steps he would take if elected president is to secure the country.

He added that if the issue of security is dealt with, farmers can go back to farm and produce more so that Nigeria can feed itself.

He said, “I will ensure that Nigeria is united. I will govern by consensus. My number one priority today in Nigeria is the issue of security, because it has become an existential issue. You can’t talk about being a country until you are secured.

“This is an existential issue that must be dealt with head-on and decisively. If you deal with security, you can solve inflation. If you secure the country you are indirectly dealing with pressing inflation. Farmers will go back and produce more; and food inflation will go down.

“I will personally review and restructure the entire security architecture to make it responsive and responsible, so that they can deal with issues as quick as possible.

“Somebody must be in charge and if he fails, I will not wait. The person will go. I will also move the country from consumption to production. Look at the vast land we have in the northern part of the country, which is one of the most important physical assests in the country. If you cultivate that land, we will feed ourselves.”