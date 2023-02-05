I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in this…

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in this month’s election, saying he will not disappoint them.

The president, who spoke during the APC presidential rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State, said the ex-governor of Lagos State loved the country and could be trusted to lead it to greater heights.

Buhari affirmed that he had been an ally of Tinubu for over 20 years, and together, they had contributed to the development of the country’s political activities.

He said the APC presidential candidate was committed to the socio-economic development of the country.

The president expressed optimism that Tinubu would emerge victorious at the poll.

“I have known Ahmed Bola Tinubu for more than 20 years ago. There is no local government area that I didn’t visit from 2003 to 2011. I also visited all the states in 2019 when I was asking for this second and final term.

“I will continue to campaign for Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he would give all he has to this country and Nigerians,” he said.

In turn, Tinubu praised the qualities of President Buhari, who he described as a “forthright and compassionate leader.”

He, however, maintained that some bad elements were bent on instigating Buhari against him in a move to undermine the APC and his presidential aspiration.