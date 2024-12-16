I’ll be bigger in Nigeria, says UK-based Pastor Adegboyega

Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, Tobi Adegboyega, has said that he will be bigger in Nigeria than in the UK.

The UK immigration upper tribunal had approved the deportation of Pastor Adegboyega, founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, commonly known as SPAC Nation.

But the Pastor, who lost his battle against deportation from the UK over an alleged £1.87 million fraud, dismissed the claim, adding that the allegations levelled against him were baseless and should be dismissed.

SPONSOR AD

Adegboyega spoke during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that the UK Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch’s statement on Nigeria was wrong, saying a lot of bad things happened in the UK.

Tobi also dispelled the rumour of his deportation to Nigeria, saying the issue was settled.

He was deported after a court ruling held that he was illegally residing in the UK.

He also denied the allegation that he goes to nightclubs, saying “I have never been seen in a night club but in a restaurant with some of my friends.”

“There is no time I won’t be back in Nigeria; I wonder why some people are making issues out of this. It’s my country. In fact, I would be bigger in Nigeria than there. I prefer the moment I get what rightfully belongs to us, we are going to help our country. This is what I do at SPAC Nation. There are thousands will be willing to come back to Nigeria for nation building.

“I completely disagree with her statement. In 2023/2024, 78,000 phones were snatched in the UK. There is a very strong black community in this nation, people who have been fighting for people like the leader of the opposition you just mentioned. For people to get to that position, they have been fighting on the street. There were funerals when our kids were killed in the UK.

“Three kids of the same parents. People have fought so that blacks can ascend to those seats. We should not disassociate with where we are coming from and we are not denying the fact that our country has issues. We can’t say that things are all dark. It’s not true. We live on the street here. We know what is going on in the street.

“Do you know that prisons have more young black people than schools? So, there are more young black people in the UK prisons. What SPAC nation does, we started sending people to Cambridge, Harvard to turn the tides of these things.”