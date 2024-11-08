Ilawo Crisis: Avert bloodshed, Ogun chiefs tell Abiodun, Alake, Osile

The 10 chiefs reportedly sacked by the Olu of Orile Ilawo, Oba Professor Alexander MacGregor, in Ogun State have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, to wade into the matter so as to avert bloodshed.

The Egba Chiefs particularly slammed Oba MacGregor for “lacking powers to sack them”, saying he is not the prescribing authority over Ilawo Kingdom.

MacGregor had last week sacked the Oluwo of Ilawo, Chief Oluwole Dosunmu, the Balogun of Ilawo, Chief Abraham Soyoye, Jagunna of Ilawo, Fatai Sodimu and seven others, over their alleged involvement in the illegal sales of community lands, insubordination, flagrant disrespect to the royal stool and constituted authority.

He accused the embattled Chiefs continue to sell lands belonging to the people of the community with impunity while faking themselves to be Chiefs in Ilawo town.

But the chiefs denied the allegations, saying they were installed by the Osile of Oke Ona Egba who is the prescribing authority over Ilawo Kingdom some years back even before the coronation of Oba MacGregor two years ago.

One of the chiefs and Balogun of Ilawo, Abraham Shoyoye, declared that the sack could not stand.

“He didn’t install us and he can’t remove us. What you don’t give, you can’t take,” Shoyoye said.

The Aro of Ilawo, Chief Olufemi Adebayo, called on Abiodun and Egba monarchs to call Oba MacGregor to order before the conflict snowballs into a full blown clash and bloodshed in the area.

Adebayo recalled how some locals were matchetted during the crisis that erupted after MacGregor’s emergence, warning that their dismissal may create a bigger crisis.

He hinted that the matter had been reported to the police.

“We are bound to react when we are pushed to the wall. The Ogun state government and Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, should call him to order.

“He has even sealed our Ogboni house. He’s hellbent on creating a crisis where none exists. We hope that the appropriate quarters will act on time,” Adebayo said.

The Oluwo of Ilawo, Chief Oluwole Dosunmu also corroborated the stand of other chiefs in the kingdom, insisting MacGregor’s proclamation lacks substance and should be ignored.

The 80-year-old Oluwo accussed MacGregor of stoking violence in the kingdom and begged the government to wade in immediately.