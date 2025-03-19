Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies’ Golf launches biodiversity initiative to mark International Women’s Day

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, the Ikoyi Club 1938 Ladies’ Golf 2025 unveiled its biodiversity plans to promote women’s health and foster sustainable growth in Nigeria’s ecosystem.

Established in 1938, Ikoyi Club 1938 is a prestigious private members’ club known for its commitment to sports and recreation.

The Lagos-based club hosted its inaugural meeting on Tuesday under the theme “Go Beyond: Golf and Golfing,” introducing new committees for the Ladies’ Golf section.

“We are proud to unveil our biodiversity plan, a comprehensive initiative designed to enhance the natural beauty of the golf course, promote environmental sustainability, and foster a deeper connection between members and nature. This plan is not just about preserving the environment; it’s about creating a legacy of stewardship that will benefit future generations,” the community said in a statement.

Peggy Onwu, Lady Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938 for 2025, emphasized her vision for sustainability and biodiversity during her tenure.

“The theme for the year is aimed at ensuring balance in our daily lives and the art of balance will involve reaching for animate and inanimate things in our ecosystem and ensuring we preserve the natural habitat, saving the earth. It is our responsibility to preserve the golfing environment, which comprises green pastures, lakes, trees, animals, and people, ensuring it remains properly maintained for future generations,” she said.

She added that the initiative aligns with International Women’s Day’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” aiming to empower women and promote sustainability.

“We are ensuring that women take their rightful place in society, positively impact their environment, and embrace a self-regulated and healthy lifestyle through golf,” Onwu said.

Onwu also highlighted efforts to support young female golfers: “We have junior players whom we empower and encourage to compete effectively. Our responsibility is to ensure their sustenance, and we are also able to provide scholarships after their training,” she said.