Ikorodu LG boss empowers 100 youths on fashion skills

Mr Wasiu Adesina, Executive Chairman of Ikorodu LGA of Lagos State on Wednesday inaugurated a seven-month free skill acquisition training of 100 female youths on fashion designing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths were selected across all the seven wards in the community without any political affiliation.

Adesina explained that the training was necessary to make them self-reliant, increase their income streams, give them opportunities to survive anywhere and stop them from looking for white collar job.

Adesina expressed the council’s determination to equip indigenous people with easily learnable skills, enabling each family to fend and be self-reliant with a promise to provide equipment to those who were passionate and serious.

“We are trying to empower our youths to be self-reliant, that is why this type of training is necessary for them to be skilled.

“Once they have their skills, they can survive anywhere and giving them chances to know business minded people,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Adetoun Awofeso, Managing Director, Creative Fashion Academy, said Nigeria had important aspects of creative use and labour as the two ingredients needed for a successful fashion industry.