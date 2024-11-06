Ikeja Golf Club to sue building control agency over ‘invasion’

…Why we sealed Club – LASBCA

The Management of Ikeja Golf Club said over the weekend that it would press charges against the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) over invasion, assault of members of staff and shut down of the club.

The LASBCA, the body responsible for enforcement of building codes and regulations in the state, had on Wednesday October 30, 2024 shut down the premises over what it called safety concerns.

In the course of the invasion of the premises, two officials of the club – the Manager and Accountant – were also arrested and detained at the headquarters of Lagos Taskforce Oshodi and were released the following day when the club was also unsealed.

Speaking with City & Crime, the Captain of the Club, Babatunde Ojo, said the club had instructed its lawyers to file charges against the LSBCA for invading the club and infringing on the fundamental human rights of the staff.

He said the club was also sending a petition to the state Attorney-General, the Ministry of Physical Planning supervising the agency and the State Police Commissioner to also investigate the role of their officers in the invasion.

It was gathered that the invasion of the premises was in connection with a stray golf ball which hit a staff member of LASBCA about two weeks ago.

Ikeja Golf Club, established in 1968 is situated in the heart of Ikeja GRA and according to the management, the club had enjoyed a harmonious relationship with its neighbours including state and the federal government agencies, public primary and secondary schools, private establishments, the police and others alike.

Ojo stated that while the club did not violate any building code, invading the premise and shutting down the club was clearly outside the remit of the agency, describing it as an abuse of power.

He said, “They said a stray ball hit one of their staff but this was never reported because we have an insurance policy in place which deals with such an accident.

“As a responsible sports club, comprehensive safety measures are in place and regularly reviewed to ensure the protection of all and sundry both on and off the course including an insurance policy to fall back on in the case of unforeseen events.

“It is important to state that LABSCA headquarters building situated on Muiz Banire road off Oba Akinjobi Road is the newest neighbour of the 56-year-old golf club having erected their structure and moved in barely over a year ago.

“The unfortunate and Illegal invasion of the golf club by thugs and armed police officers in the guise of a so-called enforcement team of LABSCA leaves a sour taste in the mouth for a state like Lagos –the Centre of Excellence where the rule of law and decorum should expectedly be the order of the day.”

The manager alleged that a lady, an admin staff of the club, was assaulted and her mobile phone taken away by the LABSCA enforcement team.

A member of the club, who was around during the invasion identified as Omolara Mary, said she was stripped by security officers attached to the enforcement team.

GM of the club, Joseph Alao Israel, who was detained alongside the Club’s accountant, said they were held incommunicado for almost 24 hours.

However, the LASBCA said it shut down the club over public safety concerns arising from multiple instances of negligence.

Director of Public Affairs at LASBCA, Adu Ademuyiwa, identified a key safety concern as an incident where a stray golf ball from the club struck a LASBCA staff member at its Ikeja headquarters.

LASBCA also expressed that golf balls frequently damage vehicles in the area, further contributing to the safety risks.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has taken decisive action by sealing off the Ikeja Golf Club at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, after several incidents of negligence raised concerns about public safety of lives and property damage.

“The closure was prompted by repeated complaints and a recent incident in which a golf ball struck a LASBCA staff member in its Ikeja Headquarter’s premises.

“In addition to this unfortunate incident, there have been multiple cases of errant golf balls causing damage to vehicles in the vicinity,” the statement read in part.