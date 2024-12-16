ikechukwu, obanisola win all stars mega badminton championship

Victor Ikechukwu and Sofiat Obanisola emerged winners in the male and female categories respectively at the just concluded All Stars Mega Badminton Championship in Abuja.

Ikechukwu triumphed in a fiercely competitive men’s singles final, defeating Aliyu Shehu in straight sets, 21-19, 21-19, to pocket the tournament’s record-breaking prize of N1million.

In the women’s singles final, Obanisola stunned spectators by overcoming seasoned player Dorcas Adesokan 21-12, 21-13.

SPONSOR AD

Despite Adesokan’s vast experience, Obanisola’s grit and determination secured her victory and the N700,000 naira prize, making her one of the stars of the tournament.

In the women’s doubles event, Obanisola and Zainab Alabi combined forces to defeat Deborah Ukeh and Ruth Ebere in a grueling three-set battle, 20-22, 21-9, 21-10.

The veterans’ categories added a touch of nostalgia as Joseph and Martha triumphed in the mixed veterans’ doubles, while Abubakar and Kolo clinched the 50+ men’s doubles title.

In the 28-49 veterans’ doubles, Aminu and Anache showcased their mettle with a commanding 21-17, 21-15 victory over Uwaisu and Yahaya.

Speaking after the event, Salaudeen Abdulfatai, CEO of LMK Sport Kits Limited and Co-chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, expressed immense satisfaction with the tournament’s success.

“I am thrilled with how everything turned out. The level of badminton was exceptional, and we fulfilled our promise of delivering the cash prizes to participants.”

The Secretary General of the All Stars Badminton Club, Mohammed Auwal Bako said: “I am so proud we pulled this off. It shows that with determination, we can achieve great things.

“We’re already looking forward to the next edition, aiming to make it even bigger and better.”