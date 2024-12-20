Ika South wins Anioma Unity football tournament opener

The Anioma Unity Football Tournament began on a thrilling note at the Austin JJ Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi-Uku, as Ika South triumphed over Oshimili North in a gripping 2-1 victory.

The competition supported Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, aims to unite the Anioma people through sports while uncovering budding football talent in the region.

Mr. Collins Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant to Senator Nwoko on Youth Matters and the tournament’s facilitator, hailed the match as “an enthralling showcase of Anioma’s football potential.”

“This tournament is not just about competition; it’s a platform for our young talents to gain national and international exposure,” Okonkwo said.

“Today’s game is a testament to the remarkable footballing prowess within Anioma.”

He further praised Senator Nwoko’s commitment to the initiative, describing his support as pivotal to the tournament’s success. Okonkwo assured fans of more exhilarating matches, revealing that scouts would identify outstanding players for potential advancement in their football careers.

The tournament features teams from nine local government areas within Delta North and will conclude on December 29 at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba.

The grand finale is expected to attract prominent figures and football enthusiasts across the region.