IITA distributes inputs to over 200 youths in Kano

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture on Friday distributed inputs to over 200 youths who participated in the Institute’s training on aqua culture, poultry and horticulture, among others, under the Institute’s Youth In Agribusiness (YAS) project.

The inputs were distributed as a starter pack for the youths to engage them in agribusiness.

Speaking to participants during the distribution events held at IITA Kano office, the YAS Project Coordinator, Mr Adebayo Awotodunbo, said the project was executed in collaboration with Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), among other partners, and funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

According to him, the aim of the project is to encourage and scale up the capacity of the youths involved in agribusiness as well as to empower those with little knowledge to be self-reliant and employers of labour.

He explained that the beneficiaries grouped into 36 clusters received training in various aspects, adding that the input distribution was a way of empowering them to grow in their chosen agribusiness.

Advising the beneficiaries, IITA Station Admin, Malam Ado Rabo, urged the beneficiaries to consider themselves lucky and make good use of the input given to them.

He also urged them to be ggood ambassadors of the youth, adding that they would gain more.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abdul Nuhu, revealed that the project had exposed many of the participants to numerous opportunities in agribusiness.

He noted that he had established a strong tie with the institute because he had seen the opportunities inherent in agribusiness. He urged all participants to judiciously used the opportunity given to them to financially build themselves.