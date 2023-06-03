IHVN campus to provide state-of-art research in Nigeria, Africa

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) is set to launch its state-of-the-art campus that will provide health service implementation and globally recognised research for…

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) is set to launch its state-of-the-art campus that will provide health service implementation and globally recognised research for Nigeria and Africa.

The chief executive officer of the IHVN, Dr Patrick Dakum, who stated this Friday while briefing newsmen in Abuja, noted that the IHVN board, comprising eminent Nigerians and led by distinguished Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu, envisioned a campus to house office spaces, laboratories and training centres.

He said fundraising for the campus was done on May 25, 2016 while the groundbreaking event for the seven-storey twin tower was done on November 16, 2016.

He said that for over 19 years, the IHVN had addressed the HIV/AIDS crisis in Nigeria by developing infrastructure for treatment, care and prevention and support for people living with and affected with HIV/AIDS.

He noted that the institute had over time expanded its services to cover other communicable and non-communicable diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, cancer, COVID-19 and other emerging diseases.

He said the IHVN had provided 15million counseling and testing for over 15million individuals for HIV, placed over half a million persons on antiretroviral therapy (ART), placed 20, 000 children on ART and provided TB treatment for over 49, 000 persons, among others.

The executive director of the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE) of IHVN, Professor Alash’le Abimiku, said 35 research studies were currently being carried out by the organisation.

She said the centre targeted research relevant to the local health challenges within the country. “The research we do must inform better management of these diseases in the populations we serve,” she said.

The managing director/chief operating officer of the IHVN, Dr Charles Olalekan Mensah, said the institute had so far spent over N8billion in implementing the campus project, adding that it is currently implementing phase three.

