Sports

Iheanacho voted ‘Man of the Match’ as Leicester flog Aston Villa 4-2

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored one and made two goals to help Leicester City to come from behind and win Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday…

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his goal

Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored one and made two goals to help Leicester City to come from behind and win Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday evening.

Villa went ahead after 10 minutes through Ollie Watkins, but James Maddison levelled two minutes later.

Unai Emery’s men regained the lead with a 32nd-minute own goal from Leicester debutant Harry Souttar.

But Leicester equalised again in the 41st minute through Iheanacho and Tete netted on his debut in first-half stoppage time before Dennis Praet wrapped up the points in the 79th minute.

The win moved Leicester to the 13th place on the log with 21 points.

Iheanacho got the Premier League’s ‘Man of the Match’ award for his scintillating performance for the away side.

