IGP warns police officers against extorting Nigerians

The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday warned all officers of the force to avoid harassing and extorting citizens during their crime prevention patrols on major highways.

Egbetokun also ordered the commissioners of police across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure itch-free Sallah celebration.

The police chief, at a meeting with AIGs and CPs in Abuja, specifically charged the senior police officers to configure the “security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) for robust and responsive policing.”

He said it was paramount to ensure adequate security for the citizenry throughout the festivity and beyond, adding that docility on the part of the officers won’t be tolerated for whatever reasons.

