IGP suspends PSC’s directive on regularisation of cadet officers’ appointment dates

The Nigeria Police Force has issued an immediate suspension of the Police Service Commission (PSC)’s directive to regularise the first appointment dates for Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and inspectors.

The PSC’s directive was to address discrepancies between the cadet training commencement dates of the affected officers and their official enlistment dates into the Nigeria Police Force.

It aimed to align officers’ service records with the Public Service Rule No. 020908, which mandates retirement upon reaching 35 years of service or 60 years of age, whichever comes first.

By standardising these appointment dates, the PSC sought to ensure that all officers’ service durations are calculated uniformly, thereby promoting fairness in retirement timelines and adherence to public service regulations.

But an internal memo cited in a report by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, with reference CH:8400/FS5/FHQ/AB3/VOL.2/293, disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, instructed officers to “stay action” on the PSC’s directive, pending further orders from police headquarters in Abuja.

This move marks a reversal of an earlier directive by the IGP, who initially approved the implementation of the PSC’s decision on 1 February.

IGP’s contradictory directives

In a prior communication dated 31 January, the IGP had ordered the force secretary to ensure full implementation of the PSC’s resolution.

Mass retirement of senior officers

The suspension of the PSC’s directive follows another contentious decision—the mass retirement of senior police officers who are either above 60 years or have served for over 35 years.

On 31 January 2025, the PSC confirmed the decision in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, citing compliance with Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii), which mandates retirement upon attaining 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“The commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age,” the statement read.

This decision effectively purges the force of officers who are age-mates of the current Inspector General of Police, Mr Egbetokun, who, despite turning 60 in September 2024, remains in office due to a controversial amendment to the Police Act last year.

The extension of Mr Egbetokun’s tenure until 2027, enabled by the amendment passed in July 2023, has sparked widespread criticism and legal scrutiny.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has described Egbetokun’s continued stay in office as “illegal,” reigniting public interest and debate over the legality of the amendment.

The police detained Mr Sowore over alleged cyber crime allegations. He was charged to court but was later granted bail.

In response, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has defended the extension, while the police force maintains that the IGP’s tenure is lawful. [Premium Times]