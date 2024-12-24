IGP seeks sustained community collaboration in tackling insecurity

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has advocated sustained collaboration in order to tackle the security challenges bedeviling parts of the country.

Egbetokun said this in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, during the official commissioning of the fully equipped ultra-modern Ogbona Divisional Police office and handing over of police patrol vehicle and four motorcycles to the State police command.

Daily Trust reports that the police station with the state-of-the-art ICT security command and control Centre was built and equipped by the Ogbona Youth Forum (OYF) in collaboration with Mr. Peter Omoh Dunia, the Executive Director of Inter-Atlas Synergy Ltd.

This IGP, represented by Assistant Inspector General Police, Zone 5 Benin, AIG Arungwa Nwaziue Udo, said community collaboration was imperative in addressing insecurity and peaceful coexistence.

“We are living in a modern world and high-tech policing is inevitable these days. This plays pivotal role in tracking and monitoring of people that have criminal intentions,” he said.

According to him, the police cannot be everywhere at the same time hence the need for public sustained support and collaboration.

“Policing is everybody’s business.Communal efforts in that regard would help in tackling insecurity across the country,” he said.

Also speaking, Dunia charged the Police to embrace information and Communications Technology (ICT) in security surveillance and other anti-crime operations to meet the challenges of the modern day community policing.

He stressed the need for Public Private Partnership (PPP) to ensure the success of the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the country and to effectively combat crimes and criminalities at the local level.

“The decision to embark on this project was borne out of conviction and belief that security is the bedrock of development. Without peace and safety, no society can thrive, businesses cannot flourish and families cannot prosper,” he said.

He noted that the community had been grappled with the challenges of inadequate security infrastructure, hence he was compelled to act in a way that would bring lasting change.

“This new Divisional Police Station is equipped with modern facilities that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the police in safeguarding lives and property,” he said.

He charged the community members to take ownership of the facility and support the officers to create an environment where everyone feels safe and protected.