IGP seeks legal backing for police training institutions

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday sought legal framework for police training institutions. This was part of his submissions to the joint…

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday sought legal framework for police training institutions.

This was part of his submissions to the joint National Assembly Committee on Police co-chaired by Honourable Usman Bello Kumo and Senator Halliru Dauda Jika in Abuja yesterday.

The IGP spoke on a bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Police Force College, Training and Institutions.

According to him, when bill is passed and signed, police training institutions will be legally recognised and be funded from the nation’s annual budget.

He said lack of funding for police training institutions was creating gaps in the training of officers.

“We do not have any of our schools being budgeted for and that is why we have gap in our training processes,” he said.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by Iduma Igariwe, said the hearing was to get contributions from stakeholders to provide legal framework for police training institutions.

Gbajabiamila said the legal framework would make the institutions more relevant, deepen their activities, bring in more funding and expand the legislative oversight function of parliament.