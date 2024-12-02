IGP orders investigation into Kogi boat mishap

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Force Marine Officer to commence an investigation into the cause of last Friday’s boat mishap on the River Niger in Kogi State.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja and made available to newsmen in Lokoja by the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, in Kogi on Sunday .

The IGP said the aim of the investigation is to identify factors that led to the incident and develop actionable strategies to prevent future occurrences.

SPONSOR AD

“This investigation will also provide insights into improving the overall safety and emergency response systems for water transport across the country,” he said.

While IG commiserated with the government and people of Kogi State, particularly the families affected by the boat tragedy on the 29th of November, he added that resources and operational modalities have been activated to intensify search and rescue efforts.

He assured the people of Kogi State and Nigerians of the unwavering commitment of the police force in coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the swift rescue of missing passengers.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in enhancing safety on waterways, ensuring justice for victims, and mitigating future risks through strengthened collaborations and proactive measures.

“The mishap, which occurred along the Dambo-Ebuchi waterways of the River Niger in Kupa local community, involved over 160 passengers, with 24 rescued and others still unaccounted for.”

The IGP therefore called on waterway operators, boat owners, and other stakeholders to work closely with the Force Marine Department in adopting and enforcing critical safety measures to protect passengers and operators.