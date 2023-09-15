IGP orders CPs to dismantle illegal checkpoints

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered all Commissioners of Police across 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory…

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered all Commissioners of Police across 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to remove all non-security checkpoints within their areas of responsibilities.

Egbetokun, who stated this at Force Headquarters, Abuja during a meeting with strategic police managers, explained that the directive was to bolster accountability and transparency within the Force.

He said, “All state commissioners of police are hereby directed to immediately commence the dismantling of all such non-security checkpoints within their areas of responsibilities and arrest all violators for prompt prosecution.

“To bolster accountability and transparency within the Force, we have taken steps such as reinforcing the IGP Monitoring Unit and the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) based at the Force Headquarters and efforts are ongoing to establish CRU offices in all states.”

Egbetokun recalled that a directive had earlier been given to all state commissioners of police to establish CRU offices in their respective command headquarters, as part of the commitment to combatting corruption and improving professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force.

He, however, gave the CPs a three-week ultimatum to comply.

The acting IGP assured residents of the three states where governorship elections would be held on November 11 that the police had made adequate security arrangements for successful elections.

He called on the electorate to play by the rules of election and shun any form of violence.

