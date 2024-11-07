IGP directs personnel to use black armbands for 7 days in honor of Lagbaja

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Thursday, ordered officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to wear black bands for a seven-day mourning period in honor of the late Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja.

This directive, issued through the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, aims to pay tribute to Lagbaja’s gallantry, dedication, and passion in fighting violent crimes and insurgency in Nigeria.

“The late General was a great leader who deserves to be honoured by all means,” the statement said.

Lagbaja, appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 56 after a prolonged illness.

His contributions to the country’s security and well-being have been recognized nationally, with President Tinubu directing that Nigeria’s national flags be flown at half-mast for seven days across the country to mourn his passing.