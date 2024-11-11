IGP demands urgent action on crime prevention among minors

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has advocated urgent and comprehensive action against increasing cases of crimes involving minors, saying their involvement in criminal activities has devastated communities across the nation.

The top cop specifically advised that efforts must be made to address the root cause of the problem which he said stemmed from the family.

Egbetokun made this plea at Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) headquarters, Abuja, at weekend during the inauguration of a steering committee on the implementation and execution of the annual IGP conference on juvenile crime prevention and control project.

Daily Trust reports that the police boss’ advocacy came on the heels of the recent release of protesters, half of whom are minors detained in connection with the August 1 to 10 #EndBadGovernance protests in some parts of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the steering committee, Egbetokun said the police high command acknowledged the devastating effect or impact of crimes and offences that are being perpetrated by young Nigerians.

The IGP represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Mohammed Dankwara, explained that only concerted efforts from families could reduce or possibly eliminate the menace.

“I am delighted to inform you that the Inspector General of Police and his team acknowledge the devastating effect or impact of crimes and offences that are being perpetrated by young people, call them teenagers, juveniles or adolescents, on our communities across the country.

“The IG recognises the urgent need for a comprehensive approach, as well as concerted efforts and commitments towards addressing the root causes of behavioural problems of young people.

“There is a consensus among family and child development experts that the cause of juvenile offences is the family. Hence, the solution to the problem can be found in the family, too,” the senior police officer said.

He added, “Hence, he has graciously given his express approval for this partnership between the Centre for Family Peace, a non-governmental organisation, and the Nigeria Police Force to enable us to join forces in tackling this national challenge to help steer young people from the path of crime and criminality.”

On his part, the Executive Director and Founder of the Centre for Family Peace, Chinedum Ikogwe, said the project was born out of the need to address the challenges of criminality among juveniles.

Ikogwe blamed the rising crime rate among juveniles on the failure of parents to dedicate time to the upbringing of their wards, adding that the project will be taken to the 36 states of the federation.