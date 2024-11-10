IGP bars Amotekun, vigilante from Ondo poll

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has prohibited Amotekun and Vigilante Corps, among others, from participating in the Ondo governorship election.

The election, scheduled for November 16, 2024, will have 17 political parties vying for seats.

In a statement on Sunday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesman, announced the deployment of specialized police units.

These units, according to the statement, include the Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force, and Counter-Terrorism Unit.

He said aerial patrols would be conducted with police helicopters, while gunboats would patrol the state’s waterways and riverine areas to ensure security across all terrains.

Adejobi said, “As the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, scheduled for November 16, 2024, draws near, the Inspector-General of Police has unequivocally assured the public of the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering readiness to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process across all 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units in the state.

“The IGP has confirmed that comprehensive plans have been set in motion to guarantee a smooth election, including the strategic deployment of adequate personnel, resources, and state-of-the-art equipment.

“The deployment will see officers from various specialised units, including the Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, K-9 Unit, Federal Investigation and Intelligence Response Team, and Federal Intelligence and Security Task Force working in concert with other security agencies. These agencies will adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Electoral Act, 2022, ensuring that all measures taken align with the principles of fairness, transparency, and order.

“In addition to ground personnel, aerial patrols will be conducted with police helicopters, while gunboats will patrol the state’s waterways and riverine areas to ensure security across all terrains. These comprehensive measures will serve as a deterrent to any attempt to disrupt the electoral process and will enhance the overall stability of the elections.”

Adejobi also said the IG vowed to deal with political thugs or individuals planning to disrupt the elections.

He said, “The IGP has also issued a stern warning to political thugs and any individuals or groups who may contemplate acts of violence or disruption before, during, or after the election: they will face the full force of the law. The message is clear — those who attempt to jeopardise the peace and security of the state will not go unpunished.”

Only federal security agencies and members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security will be allowed to participate.

He added, “Furthermore, the IGP reaffirmed the established guidelines governing election security management in Nigeria, stressing that no quasi-security organisation, including state-backed groups like Vigilante Corps or Amotekun, will be permitted to participate in the election process.

“The security of this election is a responsibility entrusted solely to the Nigeria Police Force and other federal security agencies, along with the broader membership of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other federal security agencies, remains committed, vigilant, and fully prepared to ensure that the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election proceeds smoothly, without incident, and by the highest standards of electoral integrity.”