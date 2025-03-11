IGP bans parade of suspects

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday ordered ban on parading of suspected criminals before the media by police operatives across the country.

Egbetokun explained that the decision was taken in order to uphold the fundamental human rights of every citizen and adhere to global best practices in policing.

The top cop, who spoke through the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stressed that the standing directive prohibiting the public parade of criminal suspects before formal charges are filed in a court of law remains.

He said this directive had previously communicated to all commands and zones within the Police Force, adding that it is part of the efforts to modernise policing in the country.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said, “The directive reflects dedication to respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those suspected of criminal activity.

“The IGP emphasized that this policy is aligned with international human rights standards, which prioritize the protection and preservation of the dignity and rights of individuals throughout the judicial process.”

He, however, warned the senior police officers manning commands and formations to abide by the directive as ordered.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to operating within the bounds of the law and promoting a culture of respect for human rights among its personnel.

“The IGP seeks the understanding and cooperation of the public, particularly members of the media, in adhering to this directive.

“Responsible reporting and adherence to ethical journalistic practices are vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair and impartial justice system that respects the rights and dignity of all individuals.”