Igoche Mark charges D’Tigress to dominate in Kigali

As Nigeria’s women basketball national team, D’Tigress get set to defend the Women’s Afro-basket Championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, from July 28 to August 6, a leading basketball promoter, Igoche Mark has charged the team to unlock their hidden potential by maintaining their dominance in the continent.

Mark in his message to the ladies yesterday said, “As the defending champions of the Women’s Afro-basket Championship, continuous effort is the key to unlocking your potential because Nigerians are expectant of nothing but the trophy.

“Remember, the opportunity to play is the most essential part of the game, and every challenge you face is an opportunity for you to excel. I urge you not to allow your tireless efforts to be obliterated by the irresponsible actions of some few individuals, whose trademark is to blame others for their failures.

“I also remind you of Ken Doherty’s 5 S’s of sports training which are stamina, speed, strength, skill, and spirit; but the greatest of these is spirit. Go conquer Africa.”

D’Tigress will begin the defence of their title on Friday, July 28 against DR Congo and Egypt in Group D.

Amy Okonkwo, Mujrjanatu Musa, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah, Adenike Olawuyi, Lauren Ebo, Blessing Ejiofor, Sarah Ogoke, Toyosi Abiola, Okoro Ifunaya, Adeyeye, Adebola, To, Taiwo, Elizabeth Balogun and Erica Ogwumike are the players to represent Nigeria.

